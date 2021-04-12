Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $94.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $92.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CHRW stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 141.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

