Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $765,000.

Shares of TPHD opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

