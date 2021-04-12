Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 311.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Short MidCap 400 were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MYY opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

