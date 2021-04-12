Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $975,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Forestar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOR opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

