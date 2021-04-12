Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $975,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Forestar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FOR opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
