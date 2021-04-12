SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives $27.57 Average PT from Analysts

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several analysts recently commented on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $120,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

