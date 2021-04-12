swisspartners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,377 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Apple comprises about 1.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

