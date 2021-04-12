T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

