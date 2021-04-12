Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $9,731,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 190.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 67,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $205.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.