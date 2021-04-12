Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,306 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 230.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.38. 28,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,872 shares of company stock worth $177,209,697. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

