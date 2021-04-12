Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,541 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.91. The company had a trading volume of 138,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,885. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $150.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

