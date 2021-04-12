Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 76,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,662. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

