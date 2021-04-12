Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.23. 569,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,965,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.