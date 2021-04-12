Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $36.37 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up approximately 8.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $36,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $7,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,056.

PINS stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.67. 271,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,474,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.