Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,818 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up approximately 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

