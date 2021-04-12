Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 688 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $43.47 on Monday, hitting $2,406.59. 9,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,690. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,337.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,067.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

