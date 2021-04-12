Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $371.74. 42,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,788. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of -130.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.