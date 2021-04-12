Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $143.73. The stock had a trading volume of 181,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after buying an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.