Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $99.46 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

