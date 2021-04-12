The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post sales of $122.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.20 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $135.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.10 million to $497.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,895. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

