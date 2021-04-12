The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of The Brink’s worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after acquiring an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 204,842 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

