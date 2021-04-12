The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $386.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.80. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

