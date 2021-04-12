The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $93.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 187,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,391. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

