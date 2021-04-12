The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Sells $6,877,429.24 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,357. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.31 and a 12 month high of $302.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.22 and its 200 day moving average is $256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

