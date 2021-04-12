The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $7.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $330.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Earnings History for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

