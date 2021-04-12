The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.46. 123,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

