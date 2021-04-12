The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.