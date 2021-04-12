The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 352 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Surgery Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

