The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 490 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $469,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,484,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,834. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

