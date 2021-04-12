The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 374 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,380. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $49.22 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.