The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of iHeartMedia worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 131,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

