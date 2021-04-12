The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Photronics worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 294,084 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 251,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $826.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,029 shares of company stock worth $280,647. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

