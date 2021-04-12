The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,386 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vale were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

VALE stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.