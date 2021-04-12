The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $136.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

