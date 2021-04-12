The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,016.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 978.27. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,129 ($14.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.34.

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Analyst Recommendations for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit