The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,016.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 978.27. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,129 ($14.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.34.

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

