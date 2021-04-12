The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

