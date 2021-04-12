The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

WMB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 214.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

