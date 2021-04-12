The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The York Water has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $634.47 million, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The York Water by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

