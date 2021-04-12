TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $225.27

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.27 and last traded at $224.65, with a volume of 6445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.73.

Get TopBuild alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,066.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.