TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$20.64 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.59 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 59.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNW shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.72.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.