Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 87 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.35. 8,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.37. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.