Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $736,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $424.00. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.55 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

