Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 336 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.78. 40,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

