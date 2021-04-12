Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $652.60. 8,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,265. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $572.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.