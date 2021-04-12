Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.22. 181,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,306,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $277.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

