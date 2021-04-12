Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.70

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.90.

TSE TCW opened at C$2.05 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

