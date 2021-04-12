Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

