Truist Financial Corp Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Integer worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Integer by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,690,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 140,934 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after acquiring an additional 120,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Integer by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 148,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 101,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

