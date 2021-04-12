Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 167.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,454 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 535,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

