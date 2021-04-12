Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Veritex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.28 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

