Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,149 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YELP. Truist increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $40.55 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

